Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 108,409 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

