Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,299,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 377,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $86,839,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

