Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

