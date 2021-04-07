Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $886,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

OLN opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.