Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Timken by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

