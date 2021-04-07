Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $252.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.