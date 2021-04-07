Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,011. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $813.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

