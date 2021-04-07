HOMIHELP Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $93.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars.

