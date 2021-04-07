HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
LON HSV opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 40.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,126.68. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
HomeServe Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.