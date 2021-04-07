HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 40.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,126.68. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

