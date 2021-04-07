Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.05 or 0.00613535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00078371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028748 BTC.

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

