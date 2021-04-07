Holger Wesche Sells 10,000 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HARP stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $708.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

