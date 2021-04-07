HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Discovery by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Discovery by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.