HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

