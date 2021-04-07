HM Payson & Co. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 68,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 444,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,408,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,112,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

