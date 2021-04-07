HM Payson & Co. Has $3.07 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

