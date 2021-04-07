HM Payson & Co. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

