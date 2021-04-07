HM Payson & Co. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $226.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.53.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

