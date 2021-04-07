Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 163,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145,398 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

