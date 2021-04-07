Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.

