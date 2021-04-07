Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $28.12 million and $1.25 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00010526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00055899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00634018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

