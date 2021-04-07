Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ATGE stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

