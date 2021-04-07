Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $16.33 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $4,830,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $348.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $185.35 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.93.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

