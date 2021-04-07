Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.99 Million Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.72% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 562,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $433,018 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

