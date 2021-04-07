Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7,221.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

