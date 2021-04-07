Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 246,984 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 224.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

