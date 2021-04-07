Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,987,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

