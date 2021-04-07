Head-To-Head Review: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) versus Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $3.33 billion 2.11 $157.64 million $1.79 34.92 Bally’s $523.58 million 3.68 $55.13 million $1.81 34.43

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming -2.71% -1.09% -0.17% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boyd Gaming and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 2 13 0 2.87 Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $44.33, suggesting a potential downside of 28.95%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of March 9, 2021, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

