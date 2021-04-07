Head-To-Head Contrast: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) vs. Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Eagle and Hilton Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.01 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $9.45 billion 3.72 $881.00 million $3.90 32.48

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide -5.46% -34.02% 2.09%

Volatility & Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Eagle and Hilton Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilton Worldwide 0 10 10 0 2.50

Hilton Worldwide has a consensus target price of $108.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.21%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Great Eagle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 6,478 properties with 1,019,287 rooms in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

