Head-To-Head Contrast: Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) versus Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.88% -24.98% Acura Pharmaceuticals -19.89% -1.36% -34.83%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.32%. Given Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Constellation Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$85.55 million ($3.04) -7.77 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 2.83 N/A N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib. It is also developing CPI-0209 that is in Phase 1 dose escalation portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CPI-482, which is in preclinical stage for cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.