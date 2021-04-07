Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 3,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,563. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

