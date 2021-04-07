Harmony Market Cap Tops $1.27 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $215.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.00631601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,987,061,966 coins and its circulating supply is 9,394,105,966 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.