Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.98

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.98 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 386 ($5.04). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 379.80 ($4.96), with a volume of 577,327 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of £756.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73). Also, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

