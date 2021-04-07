Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.