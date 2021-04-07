Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

