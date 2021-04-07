Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

