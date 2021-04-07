Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of GCG stock traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$18.40 and a 12-month high of C$32.30. The company has a market cap of C$859.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$781,440. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,433.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

