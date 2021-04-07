Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of GCG stock traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$18.40 and a 12-month high of C$32.30. The company has a market cap of C$859.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
