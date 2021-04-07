Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the typical volume of 283 call options.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TV opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.