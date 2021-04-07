Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

