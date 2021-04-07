Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Gary R. Martz Purchases 7,000 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GEF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 1,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.