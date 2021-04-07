Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.90. 6,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 994,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Specifically, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,040. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $533.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

