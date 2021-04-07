GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0125 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $68,671.23 and $22.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00790536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,620.45 or 0.99525689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,486,676 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

