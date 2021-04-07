Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.50 Per Share

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 870.56. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 512.50 ($6.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

Separately, Shore Capital increased their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 878 ($11.47).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

