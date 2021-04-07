Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

