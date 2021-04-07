GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of GP Strategies worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of GPX opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. GP Strategies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $297.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

