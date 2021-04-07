Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.60. Gogo shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,517 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $887.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

