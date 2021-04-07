Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 4,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

