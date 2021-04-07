Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Blood is continuing to successfully execute the launch of Oxbryta for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and make significant progress on new prescriptions, new prescribers and payer coverage. Further, the company is making efforts to expand the label of Oxbryta for treating more patients in the United States. The company’s efforts to develop the pipeline are encouraging as well. It is developing inclacumab as a treatment for vaso-occlusive crises in patients with SCD. However, the company has only one approved drug in its portfolio, which is likely to face stiff competition. Any regulatory setback for Oxbryta will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

