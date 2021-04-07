Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Sell Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,884.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,291.04 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,844.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,056.17.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

