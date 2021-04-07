GHOST (GHOST) One Day Volume Hits $381,556.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $381,556.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

