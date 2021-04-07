Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.77 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $154.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.62 million, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.