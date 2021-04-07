Gentex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Gentex has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

